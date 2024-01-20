Fire at Chawkbazar building tamed after an hour

Around 300 homes were destroyed in the fire that ripped through the Mollabari slum in the middle of the night
Emergency workers have taken control of a fire that broke out in a building in Dhaka's bustling Chawkbazar neighbourhood.
The incident occurred on the ground floor of the six-storey Solaiman Tower around 9 am on Saturday, according to the Fire Service.
Six firefighting units were dispatched to extinguish the fire, which had spread to two shops in the building. They tamed the flames after an hour's effort.