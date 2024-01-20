    বাংলা

    Fire at Chawkbazar building tamed after an hour

    The fire engulfed two shops on the ground floor of the six-storey Solaiman Tower

    Published : 20 Jan 2024, 05:32 AM
    Emergency workers have taken control of a fire that broke out in a building in Dhaka's bustling Chawkbazar neighbourhood.

    The incident occurred on the ground floor of the six-storey Solaiman Tower around 9 am on Saturday, according to the Fire Service.

    Six firefighting units were dispatched to extinguish the fire, which had spread to two shops in the building. They tamed the flames after an hour's effort.

