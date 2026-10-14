October 14, 2026

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Air France bars Pakistani, Muslim-majority country crew from Israel flights after flydubai incident

The rules reportedly cover 31 countries and follow an alleged attempt by a flydubai co-pilot to hijack a flight bound for Tel Aviv

Air France bars Pakistani, Muslim-majority country crew from Israel flights after flydubai incident
Pope Leo in the cockpit with Captain Clemence Coussonneau and First Officer Eryk Margueritte aboard Air France flight AF4005 from Lourdes to Metz, France, during his visit to France, in this undated handout picture released Sept 28, 2026. Picture taken with mobile phone. Armee de l'Air et de l'Espace/Handout via REUTERS

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 14 Oct 2026, 08:15 PM

Updated : 14 Oct 2026, 08:15 PM

Air France has barred crew members holding passports from certain countries from operating flights to Israel, following new restrictions imposed by Israeli authorities, India.com reports.

The directive reportedly covers 31 countries, including Pakistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Tunisia and Algeria, many of them Muslim-majority nations.

Air France told Al Jazeera it must comply with the entry requirements of the countries it serves, for both passengers and crew, according to the report.

The airline said affected staff had been informed of the new rules for flights to Tel Aviv.

According to India.com, Israel’s transport ministry told foreign airlines on Oct 1 that pilots and cabin crew holding primary or secondary passports from countries without diplomatic ties with Israel could not operate flights into Israeli airspace.

The restrictions followed an incident on Sept 30 involving a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Emirati and Israeli authorities allege that an Omani co-pilot tried to hijack the aircraft and crash it into Ben Gurion Airport.

The Indian captain he is accused of attacking is recovering in hospital.

India.com noted that Smartwings had also received the directive in September 2026.

The Czech airline told Al Jazeera it was monitoring the rules but said they had not affected its operations, crew management or flight assignments.

United Airlines said it had nothing to share and did not confirm whether it had received the directive or changed crew assignments.

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