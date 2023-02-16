Congested Dhaka navigates cleaner transport, jobs with first metro rail

"The heavy air pollution and heat-trapping often make Dhaka's streets feel like gas chambers, and the metro rail can be a major step towards allaying the problem," said Shamsul Hoque, a leading transport expert and professor at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

Transport, meanwhile, accounts for a little less than 10% of Bangladesh's greenhouse gas emissions, and the government has committed to cut the sector's emissions by just over 9% by 2030, including by embracing mass transit systems.

AKM Hafizur Rahman, deputy head of the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA), said the mass transit rail system would reduce carbon emissions and curb sound and air pollution, driving positive environmental impacts.

"The metro rail is powered by electricity, and a considerable part of the lines will be underground, thus reducing the pollution on the roads," he said.

Hoque from BUET noted that the railway would indirectly bring down carbon emissions, as fewer vehicles on the roads cut fuel use and related emissions from petrol and diesel.

BUET research found that Bangladesh burns 40% more fuel than is needed due to traffic congestion, wasting energy and money.

The first metro rail route is expected to reduce annual emissions of carbon dioxide equivalent by 500,000 tonnes by mid-century, through carrying 1.3 million people daily - most of whom would otherwise use cars or buses - according to the project's environmental impact assessment.

Overcrowded, outdated modes of transport lead not only to pollution, planet-heating emissions and lost working hours.

Sumi Nafis, a housewife travelling on the metro rail with her two young children for the first time, said women often face sexual harassment on Dhaka's congested buses.

“It feels like the metro rail is the safest mode for us, while in buses we face a noisy and crowded environment, along with rude behaviour by the staff,” she added.