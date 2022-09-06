Another Keraniganj stove fire victim dies, taking total toll to 5

Sonia Begum, a victim of a gas stove fire in Dhaka’s Keraniganj, has succumbed to her burn injuries, taking the death toll in the incident to five. The four others who died from the blaze were members of her family, including her mother and daughter.

Another victim of the incident is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Sonia, 23, was receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery where she died around 3:30 am on Tuesday.

Resident Physician Ayub Hossain said 23 percent of Sonia’s body was burnt.