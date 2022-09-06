    বাংলা

    Another Keraniganj stove fire victim dies, taking total toll to 5

    Six members of a family were burnt in the incident at Mandail Jelepara in Zinzira

    Published : 6 Sept 2022, 06:49 AM
    Sonia Begum, a victim of a gas stove fire in Dhaka’s Keraniganj, has succumbed to her burn injuries, taking the death toll in the incident to five. The four others who died from the blaze were members of her family, including her mother and daughter.

    Another victim of the incident is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

    Sonia, 23, was receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery where she died around 3:30 am on Tuesday.

    Resident Physician Ayub Hossain said 23 percent of Sonia’s body was burnt.

    Six members of the family, including two children, were burnt in the fire that erupted at a tin-shed house in the Mandail Jelepara area of Keraniganj on Aug 30. Sonia’s child, 8-year-old Mariam Akhtar, died while undergoing treatment at the hospital that day.

    Sonia’s nephew Shahadat Hossain, 20, and her mother Mosammat Begum, 60, died at the hospital on Friday afternoon. Begum’s sister Panna Begum, 50, succumbed to her burn injuries on Monday.

    Another victim, Shahadat’s 12-year-old brother Yasin, is still hospitalised in critical condition, the doctor said.

    Rozina Akter, an official at the Fire Service control room, said firefighters had little to do once they arrived at the scene as locals had already rescued the victims and sent them to the hospital.

    The fire was sparked by a leak in the gas line, she said.

    Police visited the scene after the incident, but they could not get much information about the incident as the victims and their relatives were in the hospital, Keraniganj Model Police Station chief Mamun-or Rashid said.

