6 burnt in Keraniganj gas stove fire

Six people, including two children, have suffered burn injuries after a gas stove sparked a fire in Keraniganj’s Jinjira.

The incident occurred around 4:30 am.

The victims have been identified as Mosammat Begum, 60, her daughter Sonia Akhtar, 26, Sonia’s daughter Mariam Akhtar, 8, Begum’s grandsons Shahadat Hossain, 20, and Yasin, 12, and Panna Begum, 50.

It was not clear what the relationship of Panna Begum was to the other victims.

The six victims have been admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit, confirmed Inspector Bachchu Miah of the Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost. They are in critical condition.