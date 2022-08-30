6 burnt in Keraniganj gas stove fire

Six people, including two children, have suffered burn injuries after a gas stove sparked a fire in Keraniganj’s Jinjira.
The incident occurred around 4:30 am.
The victims have been identified as Mosammat Begum, 60, her daughter Sonia Akhtar, 26, Sonia’s daughter Mariam Akhtar, 8, Begum’s grandsons Shahadat Hossain, 20, and Yasin, 12, and Panna Begum, 50.
It was not clear what the relationship of Panna Begum was to the other victims.
The six victims have been admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit, confirmed Inspector Bachchu Miah of the Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost. They are in critical condition.
Partha Shankar, a resident doctor at the burn institute, said Mosammat Begum had suffered burns on 23 percent of her body, Panna Begum on 30 percent of her body, Shahadat on 52 percent, Sonia on 23 percent, Yasin on 28 percent and Mariam on 60 percent.
Rozina Akhtar, an official at the Fire Service Control Room, said a fire was reported in the Mandail Jele Para area of Keraniganj early in the morning, but firefighters had little to do once they arrived as locals had already rescued the victims and sent them to hospital.
The fire was sparked by a leak in the gas line, she said.