Child dies after six burnt in Keraniganj gas stove fire

A child, one of the six victims of a house fire caused by a gas leak in Dhaka's Keraniganj, has died in hospital.

The child, 8-year-old Mariam Akhtar, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Tuesday afternoon, said Ayub Hossain, resident surgeon of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

None of the rest of the victims, including another child, is out of danger, resident doctor Partha Shankar Paul said.