Child dies after six burnt in Keraniganj gas stove fire

A child, one of the six victims of a house fire caused by a gas leak in Dhaka's Keraniganj, has died in hospital.
The child, 8-year-old Mariam Akhtar, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Tuesday afternoon, said Ayub Hossain, resident surgeon of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
None of the rest of the victims, including another child, is out of danger, resident doctor Partha Shankar Paul said.
Mariam had suffered burns on 60 percent of her body. She is the daughter of 26-year old Sonia Akhtar, another victim of the same fire who is undergoing treatment in the hospital.
The other victims were identified as Sonia’s mother Mosammat Begum, 60, Begum’s grandsons Shahadat Hossain, 20, and ‘Yasin’, 12, and Panna Begum, 50.
It was not clear how Panna Begum was related to the other victims.
Among them, Mosammat had suffered burns on 23 percent of her body, Panna on 30 percent, Shahadat 52 percent, Sonia 23 percent and Yasin 28 percent.
Rozina Akhtar, an official at the Fire Service Control Room, said a fire was reported in the Mandail Jele Para area of Keraniganj early in the morning, but firefighters had little to do once they arrived as locals had already rescued the victims and sent them to hospital.
The fire was sparked by a leak in the gas line, she said.