    বাংলা

    Keraniganj stove fire deaths rise to three as two more victims die

    Six members of a family were burnt in the incident at Mandail Jelepara in Zinzira

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Sept 2022, 04:48 PM
    Updated : 2 Sept 2022, 04:48 PM

    Two people have succumbed to their burn injuries from a gas stove fire in Dhaka’s Keraniganj, taking the death toll in the incident to three.

    Shahadat Hossain, 20, and his maternal grandmother Mosammat Begum, 60, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Friday afternoon.

    Resident Physician Ayub Hossain said 52 percent of Shahadat’s body and 23 percent of Begum’s were burnt.

    Six members of the family were burnt in the fire on Tuesday. Begum’s 8-year-old granddaughter Mariam Akhter died at the hospital the same day.

    Sonia Akter, 26, mother of Mariam and aunt of Shahadat, Shahadat’s brother ‘Yasin’, 12, and Begum’s sister Panna Begum, 50, were undergoing treatment at the hospital in critical condition, the doctor said.

    Emon, a friend of Shahadat who identified himself with a single name, said Shahadat and Yasin’s mother Salma Begum, who lives in Saudi Arabia, started for Bangladesh after hearing the news of the tragedy.

    An official at the Fire Service control room said firefighters had little to do once they arrived at the scene as locals had already rescued the victims and sent them to hospital.

    The fire was sparked by a leak in the gas line, she said.

    RELATED STORIES
    An A-Z guide to Dhaka's long-awaited metro rail service
    A traveller's guide to Dhaka's metro rail service
    Trains are set to begin operations along the metro rail line from Uttara to Agargaon in December. Here's what lies in store
    Wife accuses Bangladesh cricketer Al-Amin Hossain of torture for dowry
    Wife accuses cricketer Al-Amin of torture
    In a case filed with the court, she says the cricketer assaulted her and drove her out of home with their children for dowry
    No more water subsidy for Dhaka customers, says LGRD minister
    WASA plans to end water subsidy
    Tajul Islam questions the ethics of providing the same subsidies to all Dhaka residents irrespective of their income levels
    Overflowing Teesta floods low-lying areas in Rangpur, leaving millions at risk
    Rising Teesta floods low-lying areas in Rangpur
    The fifth wave of flooding is affecting millions of people in Gangachara and Kaunia upazilas

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher