Keraniganj stove fire deaths rise to three as two more victims die

Two people have succumbed to their burn injuries from a gas stove fire in Dhaka’s Keraniganj, taking the death toll in the incident to three.
Shahadat Hossain, 20, and his maternal grandmother Mosammat Begum, 60, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Friday afternoon.
Resident Physician Ayub Hossain said 52 percent of Shahadat’s body and 23 percent of Begum’s were burnt.
Six members of the family were burnt in the fire on Tuesday. Begum’s 8-year-old granddaughter Mariam Akhter died at the hospital the same day.
Sonia Akter, 26, mother of Mariam and aunt of Shahadat, Shahadat’s brother ‘Yasin’, 12, and Begum’s sister Panna Begum, 50, were undergoing treatment at the hospital in critical condition, the doctor said.
Emon, a friend of Shahadat who identified himself with a single name, said Shahadat and Yasin’s mother Salma Begum, who lives in Saudi Arabia, started for Bangladesh after hearing the news of the tragedy.
An official at the Fire Service control room said firefighters had little to do once they arrived at the scene as locals had already rescued the victims and sent them to hospital.
The fire was sparked by a leak in the gas line, she said.