Power restored to 80% of Bagerhat two days after Cyclone Sitrang

Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board has restored power to 80 percent of the areas in Bagerhat 48 hours after Cyclone Sitrang triggered widespread outages.

Sharif Al Mamun, an assistant general manager of Bagerhat Rural Electrification Association, said on Wednesday they cut off supply to the customers a day before the storm struck on Monday fearing accidents.

“The workers of the association have worked tirelessly to repair the lines. We’ve restored power to 80 percent of the areas.”