Power restored to 80% of Bagerhat two days after Cyclone Sitrang

Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board has restored power to 80 percent of the areas in Bagerhat 48 hours after Cyclone Sitrang triggered widespread outages.
Sharif Al Mamun, an assistant general manager of Bagerhat Rural Electrification Association, said on Wednesday they cut off supply to the customers a day before the storm struck on Monday fearing accidents.
“The workers of the association have worked tirelessly to repair the lines. We’ve restored power to 80 percent of the areas.”
The association in Bagerhat supplies power to 275,000 customers.
The storm wreaked havoc on Bangladesh’s coastal district for hours from Monday evening, killing at least 29 people. It also damaged nearly 10,000 homes and about 6,000 hectares of cropland, according to initial government estimates.
In the nine sub-districts under Bagerhat, 20 utility poles fell off and 50 tilted. The cyclone damaged 16 transformers.