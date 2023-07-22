Bangladesh logs 2,242 hospitalisations from dengue in a day, a new record

Bangladesh has registered a record 2,242 new hospitalisations due to dengue in a day, taking the tally this year to 30,685.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by 11 to 167 in a 24-hour count on Saturday.

Of the patients newly hospitalised with the disease, 1,239 cases were in Dhaka, while 1,003 were outside the capital.

Nine deaths were recorded in Dhaka, while another two were outside the city.

Currently, 6,656 patients are hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 3,839 are in Dhaka and 2,817 are outside the capital.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.