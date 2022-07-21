Magura police 'suicides': Constable Mahamudul was ADC Laboni's bodyguard

Police recovered the body of the 36-year-old policewoman from Sreepur's Sarangdia village early on Thursday. The body of the 23-year-old constable was recovered from the police barracks around the same time. He is believed to have shot himself in the head with a rifle.
Laboni had gone to visit her grandparents in Sarangdia village from where her body was found hanging from the ceiling with a scarf tied around the neck, according to Magura Additional Superintendent of Police Kamrul Hasan.
"Mahmudul was a native of Kushtia's Daulatpur Upazila. He had joined the Magura Police Lines about a month ago. He had been serving as a bodyguard of Laboni."
"Both of them died by suicide. The law enforcers are not aware of any connection between the two incidents," Kamrul added.
Laboni's in-law's house is situated in Faridpur. Her husband Md Tareq Abdullah is an assistant director of Bangladesh Bank.
Tareq is on leave to receive treatment in India, Laboni's brother-in-law Helal Uddin said.
Meanwhile, Laboni's father Shafiqul Azam said his daughter committed suicide following an altercation with her husband. But he could not provide further information on the matter.
The bodies of both police personnel have been sent to Magura Hospital for autopsy.
The authorities will take legal action over the incidents, Kamrul said.