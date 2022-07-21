July 22 2022

    বাংলা

    Magura police 'suicides': Constable Mahamudul was ADC Laboni's bodyguard

    Constable Mahamudul Hasan, who was found dead on the rooftop of the Magura Sadar Police Barracks, was the bodyguard of Laboni Akhter, an additional deputy commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police who was also found dead in her grandparents' home in Magura's Sreepur.

    Magura Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 July 2022, 7:0 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2022, 10:44 AM

    Police recovered the body of the 36-year-old policewoman from Sreepur's Sarangdia village early on Thursday. The body of the 23-year-old constable was recovered from the police barracks around the same time. He is believed to have shot himself in the head with a rifle.

    Laboni had gone to visit her grandparents in Sarangdia village from where her body was found hanging from the ceiling with a scarf tied around the neck, according to Magura Additional Superintendent of Police Kamrul Hasan.

    "Mahmudul was a native of Kushtia's Daulatpur Upazila. He had joined the Magura Police Lines about a month ago. He had been serving as a bodyguard of Laboni."

    "Both of them died by suicide. The law enforcers are not aware of any connection between the two incidents," Kamrul added.

    Laboni's in-law's house is situated in Faridpur. Her husband Md Tareq Abdullah is an assistant director of Bangladesh Bank.

    Tareq is on leave to receive treatment in India, Laboni's brother-in-law Helal Uddin said.

    Meanwhile, Laboni's father Shafiqul Azam said his daughter committed suicide following an altercation with her husband. But he could not provide further information on the matter.

    The bodies of both police personnel have been sent to Magura Hospital for autopsy.

    The authorities will take legal action over the incidents, Kamrul said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Passenger caught with gold bars worth Tk 10m at Chattogram airport
    12 gold bars seized at Chattogram airport
    A traveller from the UAE was caught with the gold bars, worth an estimated Tk 10 million
    15 injured after bus flips over in Dhaka's Jatrabari
    15 hurt after bus flips over in Jatrabari
    The bus was on its way to Narayanganj when it lost control and overturned in Jatrabari's Matuail
    Five workers die after train ploughs through passenger vehicle in Gopalganj
    A train has ploughed through a local passenger vehicle, known as bhot-bhoti, carrying construction workers in Gopalganj and left five people dead.
    And the winner is … an organiser himself!: Design competition gaffe stalls Dhaka civic centre work
    Dhaka North City Corporation’s plan to erect a 20-storey civic centre has turned into a fiasco as the winner of the design contest for the structure is none other than a member of the very committee t ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher