    বাংলা

    Bangladesh sends another police officer into early retirement

    The latest officer forced into retirement is Md Munir Hossain, a special SP at CID

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Dec 2022, 01:47 PM
    Updated : 20 Dec 2022, 01:47 PM

    The government has retired another police officer early in what it says is public interest. 

    The latest officer forced into retirement is Md Munir Hossain, a special superintendent of police at the Criminal Investigation Department. He was from the 15th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service. 

    In a notice on Tuesday, the home ministry said it retired Munir following the Bangladesh Service Rules. 

    The government had sent the information secretary and an SP into retirement in October. Two deputy inspectors general and three SPs were retired later. 

    Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said several public servants were sent into retirement due to “a lack of competence in work and a lack of patriotism”.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh announces Tk 1.7bn incentive for farmers ahead of Boro crop season
    Farmers to get Tk 1.7bn incentive ahead of Boro season
    Around 2.7 million farmers will receive seeds and fertilisers as part of the initiative, the Ministry of Agriculture says
    Chain of command, discipline are BGB's driving forces, says Hasina
    'Always follow the chain of command': Hasina tells BGB
    She called on members of the paramilitary force to be guided by patriotism in carrying out their tasks and duties
    Dhaka North City Corporation to register births, deaths at ward councillors’ offices
    DNCC to register births at wards
    At present, the registration is done at six of the city corporation’s 10 regional offices
    Bus catches fire in Dhaka’s Banglamotor
    Bus catches fire in Banglamotor
    The fire service could not confirm the cause of the fire

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher