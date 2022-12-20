Bangladesh sends another police officer into early retirement

Around 2.7 million farmers will receive seeds and fertilisers as part of the initiative, the Ministry of Agriculture says
The government has retired another police officer early in what it says is public interest.
The latest officer forced into retirement is Md Munir Hossain, a special superintendent of police at the Criminal Investigation Department. He was from the 15th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service.
In a notice on Tuesday, the home ministry said it retired Munir following the Bangladesh Service Rules.
The government had sent the information secretary and an SP into retirement in October. Two deputy inspectors general and three SPs were retired later.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said several public servants were sent into retirement due to “a lack of competence in work and a lack of patriotism”.