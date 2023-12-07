Controversial Islamic orator Amir Hamza released from prison

Controversial religious speaker Amir Hamza has been released on bail from Kashimpur High-Security Central Jail in Gazipur.

Two cases were filed against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act in Dhaka’s Darus Salam and Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police stations, according to Subrata Kumar Bala, Senior Jail Superintendent.

He was released on bail in both cases on Thursday around 11:30 am.

Hamza was arrested by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes unit on May 24, 2021, on charges of spreading extremism among the youth through his religious sermons.