Controversial Islamic orator Amir Hamza released from prison

Controversial religious speaker Amir Hamza has been released on bail from Kashimpur High-Security Central Jail in Gazipur.
Two cases were filed against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act in Dhaka’s Darus Salam and Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police stations, according to Subrata Kumar Bala, Senior Jail Superintendent.
He was released on bail in both cases on Thursday around 11:30 am.
Hamza was arrested by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes unit on May 24, 2021, on charges of spreading extremism among the youth through his religious sermons.
He has been in jail since May 31, 2021.
On May 5, 2021, a 22-year-old named Abu Saqib was arrested in front of Dhaka’s National Parliament area.
He informed the police he was a member of banned militant organisation Ansar Al Islam.
Saqib said he was planning to attack the parliament building with a sword after being provoked by Hamza’s sermons.