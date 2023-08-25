7 die as truck rams microbus in Narsingdi

At least seven people have died when a truck collided head-on with their microbus at Narsingdi’s Shibpur Upazila.

Four others were injured in the accident that occurred on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Ghashirdiya around 2:30 am on Friday, according to Sub-Inspector Abul Khair of the Itakhola Highway Police Outpost.

The fire service and Highway Police said a microbus was on its way to Sylhet from Savar. Upon reaching Ghasirdiya, it had a collision with a stone-laden truck coming from the opposite direction.