7 die as truck rams microbus in Narsingdi

At least seven people have died when a truck collided head-on with their microbus at Narsingdi’s Shibpur Upazila.
Four others were injured in the accident that occurred on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Ghashirdiya around 2:30 am on Friday, according to Sub-Inspector Abul Khair of the Itakhola Highway Police Outpost.
The fire service and Highway Police said a microbus was on its way to Sylhet from Savar. Upon reaching Ghasirdiya, it had a collision with a stone-laden truck coming from the opposite direction.
Five people died at the scene, while six others were taken to the Narsingdi Sadar Hospital in critical condition.
Two of them died in the hospital. The others have been transferred to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Authorities believe the microbus was running at a high speed, causing the accident. Police seized the truck and detained the driver. They are working to identify the dead.