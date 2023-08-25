    বাংলা

    7 die as truck rams microbus in Narsingdi

    At least four people were injured in the head-on collision

    Narsingdi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 August 2023, 03:53 AM
    Updated : 25 August 2023, 03:53 AM

    At least seven people have died when a truck collided head-on with their microbus at Narsingdi’s Shibpur Upazila.

    Four others were injured in the accident that occurred on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Ghashirdiya around 2:30 am on Friday, according to Sub-Inspector Abul Khair of the Itakhola Highway Police Outpost.

    The fire service and Highway Police said a microbus was on its way to Sylhet from Savar. Upon reaching Ghasirdiya, it had a collision with a stone-laden truck coming from the opposite direction.

    Five people died at the scene, while six others were taken to the Narsingdi Sadar Hospital in critical condition.

    Two of them died in the hospital. The others have been transferred to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

    Authorities believe the microbus was running at a high speed, causing the accident. Police seized the truck and detained the driver. They are working to identify the dead.

    RELATED STORIES
    Autorickshaw driver among three dead in Narsingdi road crash
    3 die in Narsingdi road crash
    An unidentified car rammed an autorickshaw on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Shibpur Upazila
    Two dead, 10 hurt as bus collides with truck in Natore
    Two die as bus, truck collide in Natore
    A Shyamoli Paribahan bus collides head-on with a truck ferrying empty gas cylinders on the Dhaka-Bonpara highway
    2 die as bus collides with truck in Dinajpur
    2 die in Dinajpur road accident
    At least 10 passengers on the bus were injured in the accident and have been admitted to a hospital
    Two women die as truck rams motorcycle in Sirajganj
    2 women die in Sirajganj road crash
    They were riding pillion on a motorcycle when the vehicle was struck by a truck on the Dhaka-Bogura highway

    Opinion

    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin
    BRICS expansion could hinder the bloc's geopolitical aspirations
    US Navy trainers simulate a global war
    Peter Apps