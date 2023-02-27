Argentine foreign minister visits Dhaka to open consulate

Afterwards, the Argentine minister will have a meeting with Momen at the state guest house, Jamuna.

Latin American country Argentina is opening a mission in Bangladesh after 45 years to improve trade and communication between the citizens of the two countries.



Bangladesh entered a diplomatic relationship with Argentina in 1972 and an embassy was set up in Dhaka. But the country shut it down in 1978.



Last year, Argentina said they decided to reopen an embassy in Bangladesh to advance trade growth and diversify exports.



In the second week of December, Cafeiro held a meeting with Momen in New York with all eyes on the culmination of the FIFA World Cup.