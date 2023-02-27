    বাংলা

    Argentine foreign minister visits Dhaka to open consulate

    Santiago Cafiero is set to inaugurate a consulate in Dhaka’s Banani in the afternoon

    Published : 27 Feb 2023, 05:40 AM
    Updated : 27 Feb 2023, 05:40 AM

    Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero has arrived in Dhaka as the two nations seek to improve bilateral relations and expand trade.

    Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen welcomed his Argentinian counterpart at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after his flight landed at 8 am on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

    Cafiero is set to inaugurate a consulate with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam in Dhaka’s Banani in the afternoon.

    Afterwards, the Argentine minister will have a meeting with Momen at the state guest house, Jamuna.

    Latin American country Argentina is opening a mission in Bangladesh after 45 years to improve trade and communication between the citizens of the two countries.

    Bangladesh entered a diplomatic relationship with Argentina in 1972 and an embassy was set up in Dhaka. But the country shut it down in 1978.

    Last year, Argentina said they decided to reopen an embassy in Bangladesh to advance trade growth and diversify exports.

    In the second week of December, Cafeiro held a meeting with Momen in New York with all eyes on the culmination of the FIFA World Cup.

    Argentine Foreign Ministry at that time said with the reopening of the embassy and its consular section, Argentina “seeks to exploit the potential of the bilateral relationship, mainly in the commercial aspect."

