    Police arrest four with links to dollar fraud in Mirpur

    The fraudsters lured people into buying dollars at a discount

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 April 2023, 08:30 AM
    Updated : 7 April 2023, 08:30 AM

    Police have arrested four members of a dollar fraud gang in Dhaka’s Mirpur.

    The arrestees are Belayet Hossain Sheikh, 45, Md Joshim Howladar, 24, Md Biraj Shikdar, 65, and Md Russel Gazi, 50. They were arrested in Paikpara on Thursday night, said Mohammad Mohsin, chief of Mirpur Police Station.

    Police seized 10 banknotes of $100 each and 38 notes of $1 from the gang.

    Police said the fraudsters lured people into buying dollars from them and then sold bundles of dollars with $100 bills on top and bottom with $1 notes inserted inside, the police officer said.

    Belayet, the kingpin of the gang, is named in 12 cases, he said, adding the gang cheated people with offers of discounted dollars.

    Belayet and his gang members always hurriedly left the scene before the unsuspecting victims could realise that they were being cheated, said OC Mohsin.

    The gang also travelled by car across Bangladesh to cheat people in other districts. Another gang member, Joshim, is named in three cases.

