    বাংলা

    Five men sentenced to death over abduction, rape of Khulna girl, 15, a decade ago

    The incident occurred almost 11 years ago in a Bihari camp in Khalishpur

    Khulna Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Sept 2022, 02:58 PM
    Updated : 7 Sept 2022, 02:58 PM

    A Khulna court has sentenced five men to death on charges of abduction and gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl in Khalishpur in 2011.

    Among the convicts, Ali Akbar Hridoy and Mehedi Hasan Ibu were present during the sentencing while the other three - Sohel, aka Pangu Sohel, Abid Hasan Mohan and Abdullah - are on the run

    The court also slapped each of them with Tk 20,000 in fines.

    Citing the case documents, Special Public Prosecutor Farid Ahmed said Bihari Camp resident Mohan took the girl, also from the area, near Shia mosque tempting with an offer to buy her something on Mar 23, 2011.

    Hridoy, who was already waiting at the place with a motorcycle, drove her to a banana plantation in Charerhat area and proceeded to rape her along with the other four, he said

    As she fell sick, Hridoy threatened her against letting anyone know and dropped her off near the camp’s colony area around 9:30pm. But the girl revealed the incident to her mother after reaching home, according to the case.

    Advocate Farid said her mother lodged a case as the plaintiff accusing five individuals, naming two and leaving the others unnamed, with Khalishpur police.

    A chargesheet against the five was submitted in June this year as 12 witnesses of 17 gave testimonies at court, he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina introduces Mujib Scholarship, hopes descendants of 1971 Indian war heroes will be friendship ambassadors
    Mujib Scholarship opens for descendants of 1971 Indian veterans
    The Mujib Scholarship is introduced to support the academic activities of the 200 students at the 10th and the 12th grade level, who are direct descendants of Indian war veterans who were either marty ...
    Padma Bridge: Motorcycle ban is unlikely to go anytime soon
    Padma Bridge: Motorcycle ban unlikely to go soon
    Obaidul Quader says the opening of Kalna Bridge will speed up traffic movement
    Three workers die in Dinajpur septic tank accident
    3 die in Dinajpur septic tank accident
    The three were working on an under-construction
    Local engineers save millions by converting DEMU trains
    Local conversion of DEMU trains saves millions
    With the help of a local expert, the state-run corporation was able to repair six of these trains

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher