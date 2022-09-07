Five men sentenced to death over abduction, rape of Khulna girl, 15, a decade ago

The court also slapped each of them with Tk 20,000 in fines.

Citing the case documents, Special Public Prosecutor Farid Ahmed said Bihari Camp resident Mohan took the girl, also from the area, near Shia mosque tempting with an offer to buy her something on Mar 23, 2011.

Hridoy, who was already waiting at the place with a motorcycle, drove her to a banana plantation in Charerhat area and proceeded to rape her along with the other four, he said