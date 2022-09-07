Five men sentenced to death over abduction, rape of Khulna girl, 15, a decade ago

A Khulna court has sentenced five men to death on charges of abduction and gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl in Khalishpur in 2011.
Among the convicts, Ali Akbar Hridoy and Mehedi Hasan Ibu were present during the sentencing while the other three - Sohel, aka Pangu Sohel, Abid Hasan Mohan and Abdullah - are on the run
The court also slapped each of them with Tk 20,000 in fines.
Citing the case documents, Special Public Prosecutor Farid Ahmed said Bihari Camp resident Mohan took the girl, also from the area, near Shia mosque tempting with an offer to buy her something on Mar 23, 2011.
Hridoy, who was already waiting at the place with a motorcycle, drove her to a banana plantation in Charerhat area and proceeded to rape her along with the other four, he said
As she fell sick, Hridoy threatened her against letting anyone know and dropped her off near the camp’s colony area around 9:30pm. But the girl revealed the incident to her mother after reaching home, according to the case.
Advocate Farid said her mother lodged a case as the plaintiff accusing five individuals, naming two and leaving the others unnamed, with Khalishpur police.
A chargesheet against the five was submitted in June this year as 12 witnesses of 17 gave testimonies at court, he added.