Brother says drug addict man ‘deliberately caused Keraniganj gas blast’ injuring 7

The explosion from gas accumulated in a house in Dhaka’s South Keraniganj was allegedly caused “by a member of the family who is a drug addict”.

Five members of the family and two others injured in the explosion were brought to the capital for treatment on Monday.

They are Uma Chakrabarty, 75, her daughter Bina Rani Chakrabarty, 50, son Deba Chakrabarty, 35, grandson Pinak Chakrabarty, 14, and Lipi Chakrabarty, 26. Lipi’s relationship with Uma could not be confirmed.

Lipi was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s burn unit and the four others to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

All the victims at the institute are in a critical state as they suffered damage to their trachea, said Tariqul Islam, the resident surgeon at the burn institute.