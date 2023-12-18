Brother says drug addict man ‘deliberately caused Keraniganj gas blast’ injuring 7

The explosion from gas accumulated in a house in Dhaka’s South Keraniganj was allegedly caused “by a member of the family who is a drug addict”.
Five members of the family and two others injured in the explosion were brought to the capital for treatment on Monday.
They are Uma Chakrabarty, 75, her daughter Bina Rani Chakrabarty, 50, son Deba Chakrabarty, 35, grandson Pinak Chakrabarty, 14, and Lipi Chakrabarty, 26. Lipi’s relationship with Uma could not be confirmed.
Lipi was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s burn unit and the four others to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
All the victims at the institute are in a critical state as they suffered damage to their trachea, said Tariqul Islam, the resident surgeon at the burn institute.
Bina suffered burns on 85 percent of her body, Uma on 95 percent, Pinak on 24 percent and Deba on 17 percent, according to him.
Their neighbour Taposh, 27, and street food vendor Poran, 65, were injured after a wall collapsed on them during the blast. Both were admitted to DMCH and identified with a single name.
Deba’s brother Sanjay Chakrabarty had earlier said gas accumulated in the flat on the ground floor and the blast occurred when someone lit the stove.
He later alleged Deba caused the blast deliberately.
Sanjay said Deba is a drug addict and assaulted their parents several times for money to buy the substances.
In the morning, Deba locked everyone inside and let gas accumulate in the flat from the kitchen stove before igniting the fiery blast as the family refused to give him money, Sanjay said.
“I was in Fatullah. Deba did not even let my son Pinak out. He [Deba] carried out the incident as we were preparing to take steps for him,” said Sanjay.
Mahbub Alam, chief of South Keraniganj Police Station, said they heard about the allegation and would take action accordingly.