Power connections to Chittagong Medical College cut off due to Tk 7 million in unpaid bills

Authorities have cut off power connections to Chittagong Medical College due to Tk 7 million in unpaid electricity bills, interrupting the institution’s regular activities.

Officials from the Power Development Board’s Chattogram Region disconnected the college’s connection around 9am on Monday. However, Chittagong Medical College Hospital and the college’s hostels are still getting electricity.

“They cut off the power connections as some bills from the last fiscal year remained unpaid,” said Dr Shahena Akter, the college’s principal.

The PDB had sent several letters urging them to pay the bills. The college wrote to the health ministry regarding the unpaid bills. The PDB authorities have been requested to restore the connections, she said.

Chittagong Medical’s total unpaid bills, including the college and residential halls, amount to Tk 7.1 million, the principal said.

“The connections to the college have been severed as the college administration has a significant amount of outstanding bills,” said Chattogram region PDB Chief Engineer Humayun Kabir. “Though several letters were sent to the college regarding the bills, we did not receive a response.”

The lack of power has interrupted the college’s academic activities. Students and teachers say they are having difficulties holding regular classes and exams.

The snakes in the Venom Research Centre are also at risk due to the power outage, they said.