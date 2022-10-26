Rohingya youth dragged out of bed and shot dead in Cox’s Bazar

A Rohingya youth has been shot dead at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhia Upazila.
The incident occurred at the F-16 block of Rohingya Camp No. 10 in Palangkhali on Wednesday, according to ASP Md Faruk Ahmed of the Armed Police Battalion.
The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Md Jasim. Jasim was asleep when a group of around 20 assailants stormed into his home and forcibly took him outside at night.
He was later found dead with gunshot wounds to his chest at a nearby alley, Faruk said, citing the victim’s family and neighbours.
The assailants fled the scene afterwards. Police later recovered the body and sent it to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.
“It’s still not clear who killed the youth and why. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the culprits,” Faruk said.