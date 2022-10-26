    বাংলা

    Rohingya youth dragged out of bed and shot dead in Cox’s Bazar

    A group of around 20 men stormed into his home in the Ukhia camp at night and took him to a nearby alley where they gunned him down

    Cox's Bazar Correspondent
    Published : 26 Oct 2022, 08:16 AM
    Updated : 26 Oct 2022, 08:16 AM

    A Rohingya youth has been shot dead at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhia Upazila.

    The incident occurred at the F-16 block of Rohingya Camp No. 10 in Palangkhali on Wednesday, according to ASP Md Faruk Ahmed of the Armed Police Battalion.

    The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Md Jasim. Jasim was asleep when a group of around 20 assailants stormed into his home and forcibly took him outside at night.

    He was later found dead with gunshot wounds to his chest at a nearby alley, Faruk said, citing the victim’s family and neighbours.

    The assailants fled the scene afterwards. Police later recovered the body and sent it to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.

    “It’s still not clear who killed the youth and why. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the culprits,” Faruk said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bodies of three more workers found in a sunken dredger off Chattogram
    Bodies of three more dredging workers found in Ctg
    Four of the eight workers aboard the dredger that capsized during Cyclone Sitrang are now confirmed dead
    Cyclone Sitrang leaves a trail of destruction in Bangladesh as death toll rises
    Scenes of destruction emerge after deadly storm
    At least 26 people are dead, millions are without power and thousands of homes are damaged as Cyclone Sitrang wreaks havoc on Bangladesh
    Qatar Ambassador to Bangladesh Seraya Ali Mahdi Saeed Al Qahtani pays a courtesy call on Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen at his office on Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022.
    Qatar emir may visit Bangladesh after FIFA WC
    He has accepted the invitation from President Md Abdul Hamid
    Cyclone Sitrang causes havoc on Cox’s Bazar beach
    Sitrang causes havoc on Cox’s Bazar beach
    Disappointed visitors stand far off the rough sea on sand dunes or geo-bags

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher