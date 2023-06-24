Bangladesh issues cautionary signal No. 3 for ports amid deep convection over bay

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has advised maritime ports to be on alert as a deep convection formed over the Bay of Bengal.

Squally winds generated by the convective clouds over the North Bay could affect the coastal areas in the south, the Met Office said on Saturday.

The Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports have been asked to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3 as a result, according to meteorologist Md Omar Faruq.

All fishing boats and trawlers have been instructed to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution.

The monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and strong over the North Bay at present, the Met Office said.