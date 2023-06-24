Bangladesh issues cautionary signal No. 3 for ports amid deep convection over bay

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has advised maritime ports to be on alert as a deep convection formed over the Bay of Bengal.
Squally winds generated by the convective clouds over the North Bay could affect the coastal areas in the south, the Met Office said on Saturday.
The Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports have been asked to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3 as a result, according to meteorologist Md Omar Faruq.
All fishing boats and trawlers have been instructed to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution.
The monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and strong over the North Bay at present, the Met Office said.
In the last 24 hours, Hatiya recorded the highest rainfall in the country at 62 mm. During that time, the mercury soared to 36.2 degrees Celcius in Rajshahi, making it the hottest place in the country.
Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are in the forecast for most parts of the country, including Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Rangpur, Sylhet and Dhaka divisions.
Day and night temperatures are likely to remain almost unchanged across the country.