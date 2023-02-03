Bangladesh climbs two notches on Democracy Index

Bangladesh has moved two places up to rank 73rd in the latest edition of the Democracy Index.

The South Asian nation posted a score of 5.99 out of 10 in 2022, unchanged from the previous year, according to the report published by the UK-based Economist Intelligence Unit on Thursday.

The Democracy Index ranks nations on five parameters: electoral process and pluralism, the functioning of government, political participation, political culture, and civil liberties.

Based on its scores on a range of indicators within these categories, each country is then classified as one of four types of regime: “full democracy”, “flawed democracy”, “hybrid regime” or “authoritarian regime”.