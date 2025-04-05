Scores of people are returning from their hometowns on roads, railways, and waterways

Offices to reopen on Sunday after lengthy Eid break

Public and private offices will reopen on Sunday after an extensive nine-day Eid-ul-Fitr break, resuming their regular 9am-5pm work hours after Ramadan as well.

Many citizens have already returned to Dhaka, but the holidaymakers are still flooding Kamalapur Railway Station, Sadarghat Launch Terminal and long-route bus stations.

Government employee Abidur Rahman returned to Dhaka from Chattogram with his wife and children on Saturday morning.

“The marathon Eid break is over. Work starts again tomorrow. The boys and girls will resume school, colleges, and universities from tomorrow as well.”

Citing fewer trips, rickshaw-pullers and autorickshaw drivers said holiday earnings had been unremarkable. But the number of passengers grew on Saturday.

The shops and malls of the city remained shuttered during the holidays.

Ariful Islam, a small business owner, said: “The holiday feel isn't over yet. It'll still take several more days to open the shops in markets.”

Sales of TCB’s goods at fair prices, which were suspended amid the holidays, will resume on Sunday as well.

The last official work day before the cut-off for Eid was on Mar 27, a Thursday. Starting from that Friday, the interim government announced nine straight days of Eid vacation. Eid was celebrated on Mar 31.