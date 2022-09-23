US announces over $170 million in humanitarian assistance for Rohingya Muslims

The United States on Thursday announced over $170 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims, including those outside the country such as in Bangladesh, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"With this new funding, our total assistance in response to the Rohingya Refugee Crisis has reached nearly $1.9 billion since August 2017, when over 740,000 Rohingya were forced to flee to safety in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh," Blinken said in a statement.

The assistance comes about a month after the United Nations refugee agency said the funding to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh was "well short of needs."