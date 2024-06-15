Four members of a family suffered serious burn injuries after an explosion at an apartment in Dhaka

3 dead after Bashundhara blast, one victim in critical condition

A third victim has succumbed to their wounds after the explosion in Dhaka’s Bashundhara residential area, leaving only one survivor in critical condition.

Abdul Mannan, who had suffered burns on 50 percent of his body, died at 12:30pm on Saturday, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost.

The blast has now claimed the lives of three of its four victims.

Previously, Futu Akhter, 18, had died on Thursday afternoon, and three-year-old Ayan had died early on Wednesday.

Mannan's daughter, Raksi Akhter, 20, remains in critical condition, with burns on 55 percent of her body. She is still undergoing treatment.

The explosion occurred at a ground-floor flat in Bashundhara on Monday evening, injuring the four members of the family.

They had come to Dhaka from Cox's Bazar’s Moheshkhali for medical treatment and had rented the flat for a few days.

The family had travelled to Dhaka so that Raksi could be treated for a brain tumour at the Evercare Hospital in Bashundhara.