Flash flood in 5 Upazilas of Sylhet after days of rain

The government opens 470 shelters for the affected people

A sudden onrush of water from the upstream after incessant rain for several days has triggered flash floods in five Upazilas of Sylhet.

Sylhet has been experiencing rain since Monday, which has flooded most of the low-lying areas in the five Upazilas until Thursday, submerging roads and disrupting traffic at many places.

The government has opened 470 shelters for the affected people, said Md Abdul Quddus, the relief and rehabilitation officer of the district.

These include 56 in Gowainghat, 48 in Jaintapur, 18 in Kanaighat, 35 in Companiganj, and 58 in Zakiganj. Medical teams have also been formed.

Quddus, however, could not confirm how many people have taken shelter in the flood centres.

Shah Mohammad Sajib Hossain, an assistant meteorologist at Sylhet weather office, said the district recorded 36.2 millimetres of rain from 6am to 3pm.

Sylhet Water Development Board said the Sari River in Jaintapur was flowing 95 centimetres above the danger level at 9am after rising 202 centimetres in a day.

The Surma River water rose 166cm above the danger level in Kanaighat, and the Kushiyara River 202cm in Zakiganj.

Mohammad Mobarak Hossain, an additional deputy commissioner of the district administration, said the flood situation was worse in Gowainghat, Jaintapur and Kanighat Upazilas.

The army visited the affected areas and they would join the rescue operations if necessary, he said.

The disaster management committees of the district and the Upazilas held meetings and opened control rooms, according to him.

Mobarak said food aid was being distributed in Gowainghat and relief materials will be sent to all the affected people as fast as possible.

The district administration said 1,000 sacks of dry food and 75 tonnes of rice have been distributed in the five Upazilas.

The government also allocated aid worth Tk 250,000 for the affected areas.