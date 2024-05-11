Rohingya man shot dead in ‘power struggle’ at Teknaf refugee camp

Police say they are working to identify the perpetrators

A Rohingya man has been shot dead over a ‘power struggle’ at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf.

The incident occurred at the Mochni Registered Rohingya Camp in Nhila Union around 8:30am on Saturday, said Mohammad Osman Gani, chief of Teknaf police.

The deceased was identified as 48-year-old Mohammad Alam, a resident of the camp’s E-Block.

Alam was headed to a local arbitration meeting in the morning when he was blocked by five to six men as he reached the junction of the C, D, and E blocks, police said, citing locals.

They abducted Alam and took him next to a local school. There they put a gun against his head and shot him at point-blank range.

“Police cannot confirm who was involved or why he was killed,” OC Gani said. “However, it is initially believed that the murder was over a power struggle.”

The police are conducting an operation to arrest those involved, he said.

The body has been sent to the Cox’s Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for a post-mortem.