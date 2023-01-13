Traffic surrounding Biswa Ijtema ground likely to be diverted to handle pressure

The authorities in Gazipur have been actively considering diverting the vehicle movement on Dhaka-Mymensingh and Dhaka-Tangail highways and the connecting roads during the Biswa Ijtema period as the movement of vehicles came to a standstill due to hundreds of thousands of congregation attendees taking positions on the roadside footpaths.

Commuters experienced severe gridlock on both the highways as well as the Dhaka-Gazipur highway as vehicles moved at a snail’s pace since Thursday dawn, a day before the first phase of the second largest annual congregation of Muslim devotees officially kicks off.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Alamgir Hossain said the area has been experiencing extreme traffic pressure, which is causing the gridlock.