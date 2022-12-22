    বাংলা

    Jhalakathi boy injured as mobile phone explodes in pocket

    The boy’s pants were burnt in the explosion

    Jhalakathi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Dec 2022, 07:06 PM
    Updated : 21 Dec 2022, 07:06 PM

    A 14-year-old boy has sustained burn injuries in an explosion of a mobile phone in his pocket in the southwestern district of Jhalakathi.

    The incident occurred at Birsena village of Sadar Upazila on Wednesday afternoon, said Md Mujibul Haque Akand, chairman of the local union council.

    Locals said the boy was at home when the feature phone exploded in his pocket.

    His pants were burnt but Mujibul said the boy was staying at home after receiving first-aid.

