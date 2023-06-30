After caving in partially, worn out Bangshal police outpost at risk of total collapse

A section of the two-story Bangshal police outpost in Dhaka has collapsed, leaving it in a vulnerable state.

The incident occurred during heavy rain on Saturday afternoon, said Kamrul Hasan, an inspector at the outpost.

Officials from Dhaka South City Corporation and the Fire Service and Civil Defence visited the site and advised the police officers to evacuate the building due to its hazardous condition.

Atahar Mia, an executive officer of DSCC Region-4, said that a section of the 150-year-old building's roof and pilings on the north side collapsed, blocking a lane and disrupting traffic.