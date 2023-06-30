    বাংলা

    After caving in partially, worn out Bangshal police outpost at risk of total collapse

    City corporation and fire service advise police to evacuate the building

    Published : 30 June 2023, 03:14 PM
    Updated : 30 June 2023, 03:14 PM

    A section of the two-story Bangshal police outpost in Dhaka has collapsed, leaving it in a vulnerable state.

    The incident occurred during heavy rain on Saturday afternoon, said Kamrul Hasan, an inspector at the outpost.

    Officials from Dhaka South City Corporation and the Fire Service and Civil Defence visited the site and advised the police officers to evacuate the building due to its hazardous condition.

    Atahar Mia, an executive officer of DSCC Region-4, said that a section of the 150-year-old building's roof and pilings on the north side collapsed, blocking a lane and disrupting traffic.

    Atahar said removing the debris at this time could lead to the complete collapse of the building, as suggested by the fire service officials.

    The ownership of the building remains unclear, said Atahar, but the police officers claimed it was a police establishment.

    Kamrul said a section of a balcony had collapsed, causing no injuries.

    He said police continued their work as usual, and higher officials were informed about the matter.

    Additionally, there is a tin-shed structure used by officers behind the building.

