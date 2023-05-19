Hasina urges Hajj pilgrims to pray for Bangladesh’s safety from natural, man-made disasters

"I hope you (Hajj pilgrims) will pray for the nation so that none can play with the fate of people.”

She called upon the pilgrims and Islamic scholars to move forward to contribute to building a modern, knowledge-based developed nation by keeping the children away from militancy and terrorism, according to the report.

Hasina emphasised the importance of vigilance against terrorism and militancy. Terrorists and militants have no religion, she remarked.

She also said Islam promotes peace, wellbeing, and human rights but does not the guarantee heaven through the killing of innocent people.