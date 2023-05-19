    বাংলা

    Hasina urges Hajj pilgrims to pray for Bangladesh’s safety from natural, man-made disasters

    She also calls upon them to pray so that none can play with the fate of the nation

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 May 2023, 02:21 PM
    Updated : 19 May 2023, 02:21 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged Hajj pilgrims to pray for the safety of Bangladesh and its people from natural and man-made disasters so that the country can continue developing. 

    Speaking at the inauguration of the Hajj Programme 2023 at the Hajji Office in Dhaka's Ashkona on Friday, she said man-made disasters alongside natural calamity occur in Bangladesh because some people resort to deadly arson attacks in the name of protests, the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported. 

    "I hope you (Hajj pilgrims) will pray for the nation so that none can play with the fate of people.” 

    She called upon the pilgrims and Islamic scholars to move forward to contribute to building a modern, knowledge-based developed nation by keeping the children away from militancy and terrorism, according to the report. 

    Hasina emphasised the importance of vigilance against terrorism and militancy. Terrorists and militants have no religion, she remarked. 

    She also said Islam promotes peace, wellbeing, and human rights but does not the guarantee heaven through the killing of innocent people. 

