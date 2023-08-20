Yunus to stand trial for labour law violations after SC rejects appeal

The Supreme Court has turned down an appeal by former Grameen Bank boss Muhammad Yunus challenging his indictment for alleged violations of labour law.

Consequently, the trial of four Grameen Telecom officials, including Nobel laureate Yunus, will continue in the labour court.

Yunus had filed a writ petition over the validity of the charges with the High Court. He later moved the apex court to review the matter after the petition was dismissed.

A seven-member panel of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, turned down the appeal on Sunday.