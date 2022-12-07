Three die in separate motocycle accidents in Dinajpur

Three people, including a couple, have died in two separate road crashes involving motorcycles in Dinajpur’s Birganj and Birampur.
The accident in Birganj occurred in the Boro Karimpur area around 7:30 am and the accident in Birampur’s Tatakpur took place around 9 am on Wednesday.
Hazrat Ali, 56, a resident of Debiganj Upazila in Panchagarh, was on his way to Birganj when a covered van coming from the opposite direction collided with his motorcycle, leaving him dead on the spot, said Ashraful Islam, sub-inspector of Birganj Police Station.
Sohel Rana, 38, a resident of Dinajpur town, and his 30-year-old wife Selina Begum died on the spot after a BRTC bus rammed their motorcycle on their way to Birampur, said Babul Islam, sub-inspector of the local police station.
Police seized the bus after the accident, he added.
The bodies of the victims will be handed over to their families once the legal procedures are done, according to the police.