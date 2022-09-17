Balloon blast at Gazipur Police Lines event burns 5

Five people have suffered burns after a gas balloon exploded at a cultural event organised by the Gazipur District Police Lines.

However, all the victims are ‘out of danger’, doctors say.

The incident occurred on Friday evening, according to Assistant Commissioner Abu Sayem Nayan of the Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

The injured have been identified as comedy actor Abu Hena Rony, Mosharraf Hossain, Zillur Rahman, Imran Hossain and Rubel Hossain. Three of them have been sent to the Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute for treatment.