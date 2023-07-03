Dengue hospitalisations in Bangladesh cross 9,000; four more deaths in a day

Four more people have died of dengue in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the start of July to 9.
Another 436 new patients have been hospitalised with the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Monday, taking the total number since the start of the year to over 9,000, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. Sunday saw 509 new hospitalisations, the most in a day this year.
The Aedes mosquito-borne disease began spreading even before the start of the monsoon season this year. The number of cases and deaths has continued to rise since.
The total number of patients hospitalised with dengue since the start of the year has reached 9,193, while the death toll hit 56.
Of the newly hospitalised patients, 174 were in Dhaka and 262 were in areas outside the capital.
Currently, 1,539 patients are hospitalised with the disease. Of them, 1,022 are in Dhaka and 509 are in hospitals outside the capital.
The DGHS had warned that this year would see more dengue cases and had advised steps to stop the spread of the disease.
The presence of mosquitos in Dhaka is at dangerous levels, according to a government survey. Experts fear that dengue may spread even further.
Nearly all of those who died of dengue this year suffered from dengue haemorrhagic fever and died of shock syndrome.
DNCC CANCELS HOLIDAYS
Dhaka North City Corporation has cancelled leaves of its officials and workers to ease waterlogging and prevent Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the carrier of the dengue virus, from breeding in stagnant fresh water.
After a meeting on Monday, Mayor Atiqul Islam urged citizens not to clog the drains by dumping polythene bags here and there.
He also said citizens should ensure prevention of water accumulating in pots or garbage in their buildings.
“Our workers’ job will be easier if everyone becomes aware.”