Dengue hospitalisations in Bangladesh cross 9,000; four more deaths in a day

Four more people have died of dengue in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the start of July to 9.

Another 436 new patients have been hospitalised with the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Monday, taking the total number since the start of the year to over 9,000, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. Sunday saw 509 new hospitalisations, the most in a day this year.

The Aedes mosquito-borne disease began spreading even before the start of the monsoon season this year. The number of cases and deaths has continued to rise since.