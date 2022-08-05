Death toll rises to 12 in Mirsharai microbus-train collision

A student has succumbed to his injuries from a collision between a microbus and train at Khoiyachhora level crossing in Chattogram's Mirsharai, taking the death toll in the accident to 12.
Ayatul Islam Ayat,17, died at the intensive care unit of Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Friday, said Alauddin Talukder, an assistant sub-inspector at the hospital’s police outpost.
Ayat, a candidate for the Secondary School Certificate, was admitted to the ICU after the accident a week ago, said his aunt Neelu Akhtar.
He was among 16 teachers and students of R&G Coaching Centre in Chattogram’s Hathazari who were returning home from a picnic at Khoiyachhora waterfall during the accident.
The Mahanagar Prabhati train hit the microbus and pushed it along the tracks for over 1 kilometre. Six of the passengers flew out of the microbus on the impact of the collision.
As many as 11 people, including the driver, died in the accident. Ayat was among seven survivors. Six of them were hospitalised and one was discharged with first aid.