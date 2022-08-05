Death toll rises to 12 in Mirsharai microbus-train collision

A student has succumbed to his injuries from a collision between a microbus and train at Khoiyachhora level crossing in Chattogram's Mirsharai, taking the death toll in the accident to 12.

Ayatul Islam Ayat,17, died at the intensive care unit of Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Friday, said Alauddin Talukder, an assistant sub-inspector at the hospital’s police outpost.