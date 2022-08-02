Protests over new BCL committee paralyse Chattogram University for second day

"No shuttle train has left the Battali station for the university since the morning."

Addressing the matter, CU's Proctor Robiul Hasan Bhuiyan said students aggrieved at being deprived of posts in the full committee locked the university's main entrance on Monday. Some of them also detained the shuttle train's driver during the protests.

"Yesterday, the agitators had assured that they would call off the blockade, but they threatened transport employees this morning. The university's bus and train services have been suspended for security reasons."

Classes and examinations have also had to be put on hold, he added.

The authorities had urged the disgruntled students to be mindful of the rules when protesting, but they refused to heed the call, according to Robiul. Action will be taken against them upon consultation with the vice chancellor, he said.

According to the protesters, many devoted leaders and activists of the Chhatra League were denied posts in this committee in favour of 'non-students, drug addicts and BNP-Jamaat sympathisers'.

They later placed five demands at a press conference on Monday.