Marshal Agrovet sued again over forgery to import larvicide BTI

The original licence has the signature of former director AZM Sabbir Ibn Zahan, dated Dec 9, 2019.



The Dhaka North City Corporation on Aug 7 introduced BTI to combat the Aedes mosquito larvae responsible for spreading diseases such as dengue.



It said it had sourced five tonnes of the insecticide from Singapore's Best Chemical, with Marshal Agrovet facilitating the procurement.



After media reports emerged, Best Chemical issued a statement, denying any involvement in supplying BTI to Bangladesh and threatening to take legal action.



As Marshal Agrovet failed to substantiate their claim that the BTI was procured from Best Chemical, the DNCC blacklisted and sued the supplier.