13 more Myanmar Army, BGP personnel take refuge in Bangladesh

Another 13 personnel of Myanmar’s army and Border Guard Police have taken shelter in Bangladesh amid fighting with rebels.
They crossed the border through three points in Banarban’s Naikhongchhari Upazila on Tuesday, taking the number of such members of Myanmar security forces in three days to 29.
Border Guard Bangladesh spokesman Md Shariful Islam said 10 personnel of the Myanmar Army and BGP crossed the border through Jomchhari and two others via Rezupara in the morning. Another came through Baishfari in the afternoon.
They were disarmed and taken to 11 BGB Battalion in Naikhongcchari. With the new arrivals, 209 members of Myanmar military and border guards are sheltering in the BGB camp. As many as 180 of them crossed the border in March.
Previously, 330 security personnel from Myanmar had fled across the border to Bangladesh amid fighting between rebel insurgent groups and the military junta’s forces for the past few months. They were eventually sent back to Myanmar on Feb 15.
The rebels have managed to capture several areas and occupy checkposts.
People living in Bangladesh’s border areas have felt the impact of the ongoing conflict. Several Bangladeshis have been killed in shelling from Myanmar, landmine or grenade blasts. Many have also been shot and injured.