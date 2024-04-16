13 more Myanmar Army, BGP personnel take refuge in Bangladesh

Another 13 personnel of Myanmar’s army and Border Guard Police have taken shelter in Bangladesh amid fighting with rebels.

They crossed the border through three points in Banarban’s Naikhongchhari Upazila on Tuesday, taking the number of such members of Myanmar security forces in three days to 29.

Border Guard Bangladesh spokesman Md Shariful Islam said 10 personnel of the Myanmar Army and BGP crossed the border through Jomchhari and two others via Rezupara in the morning. Another came through Baishfari in the afternoon.