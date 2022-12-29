Woman, daughter among three dead in Faridpur road crash

Three people, including a woman and her child, died after a car slammed into the back of a truck in Faridpur's Bhanga Upazila.

Three others were injured in the collision that took place on the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway in Salildia early on Thursday, according to SI Abdullah Baki of Shibchar Highway Police Station.

The dead were identified as 38-year-old Laboni Begum, her 2-year-old daughter Zainab Akhtar, and 17-year-old Suraiya Akhtar.

The injured were taken to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in critical condition before being transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.