    Woman, daughter among three dead in Faridpur road crash

    A car hit the back of a truck on the fog-covered Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway, leaving three others in critical condition

    Faridpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Dec 2022, 09:46 AM
    Updated : 29 Dec 2022, 09:46 AM

    Three people, including a woman and her child, died after a car slammed into the back of a truck in Faridpur's Bhanga Upazila.

    Three others were injured in the collision that took place on the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway in Salildia early on Thursday, according to SI Abdullah Baki of Shibchar Highway Police Station.

    The dead were identified as 38-year-old Laboni Begum, her 2-year-old daughter Zainab Akhtar, and 17-year-old Suraiya Akhtar.

    The injured were taken to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in critical condition before being transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

    Dense fog reduced visibility on the road in the morning as the truck headed to Bhanga with 16 tonnes of sugar, according to Abdullah. The car was also bound for Bhanga when it ploughed into the truck from behind.

    Laboni was killed instantly, while Zainab and Suraiya died on the way to the hospital.

    Police have seized the truck, but its driver and his aide managed to escape, according to Abdullah. Legal measures are being initiated over the incident, he said.

