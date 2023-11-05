Hasina flies to S Arabia to attend international conference on women in Islam

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left for Saudi Arabia to participate in the 'International Conference on Women in Islam' hosted by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the premier and her entourage departed from Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport at 9:15 am on Sunday, according to her press aide.
The prime minister's itinerary includes visiting Madina before attending the conference in Jeddah, along with performing Umrah during her trip.
Hasina will be one of the key speakers at the inaugural ceremony of the conference in Jeddah.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said she will discuss her government's initiatives aimed at empowering women. Additionally, she is expected to address the issue of Israel's attack on Palestinians in Gaza.
A range of topics, including how to safeguard Muslim women amid growing global Islamophobia, are expected to be covered at the three-day conference starting on Nov 6, according to Momen.
It will feature five thematic discussions, concluding with the release of the 'Jeddah Document of Women in Islam'.
The conference's goal is to clarify women's rights and responsibilities in Islam, particularly focusing on women's rights to education and employment in accordance with the true Islamic faith.
In addition to her participation in the conference, Hasina will meet Ensieh Khazali, vice president for Women and Family Affairs of the President of Iran.
She is also scheduled to hold meetings with the OIC general secretary and the executive director of the Women Development Organisation.
A bilateral meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud has been arranged to discuss the welfare of Bangladeshi expatriates in Gulf kingdom, as well as trade, commerce, and joint investments.