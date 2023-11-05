Hasina flies to S Arabia to attend international conference on women in Islam

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left for Saudi Arabia to participate in the 'International Conference on Women in Islam' hosted by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the premier and her entourage departed from Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport at 9:15 am on Sunday, according to her press aide.

The prime minister's itinerary includes visiting Madina before attending the conference in Jeddah, along with performing Umrah during her trip.