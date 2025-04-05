US revokes Bangladeshi student’s visa over anti-Israel protest

ICE arrests another Bangladeshi student even though a previous theft case against him had already been resolved, according to an immigration lawyer

The United States has revoked the visa of a Bangladeshi student and detained her after she participated in a protest against Israeli actions in Gaza. In a separate incident, another Bangladeshi student was arrested even though a previous theft case against him had already been resolved.

New York-based immigration attorney Moin Chowdhury said efforts were underway to secure the release of the student detained over the protest.

He added that a university student was caught stealing $70 worth of goods from a store a few months ago.

“In that petty theft case, the student pleaded guilty and the court closed the matter. However, he too was arrested last week by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He had his visa revoked and was taken to a detention centre for deportation to Bangladesh.”

Meanwhile, nearly a dozen Bangladeshi nationals were recently sent back from New York's JFK Airport after failing to provide satisfactory answers to questions from customs officers. Among them were both green card holders and individuals arriving on family-based immigrant visas.

Given the recent developments, Moin Chowdhury, director of the American International Bar Association, advised those returning to or entering the US on immigrant visas to be thoroughly prepared.

“Green card holders who don’t spend most of the year residing in the US are being questioned at airports. In several recent cases, individuals were allowed to enter only after signing affidavits. The warning is clear: if you stay out of the country for more than 10 months a year, your green card could be revoked.”

AOC VOWS TO STAND BY BANGLADESHI COMMUNITY

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who represents New York’s 14th Congressional District -- home to a large Bangladeshi population -- met with members of the Bangladeshi immigrant community on Thursday to hear their concerns and offer reassurance amid the Trump administration’s anti-immigration crackdown.

During the meeting, Ocasio-Cortez discussed the current situation of the community with Shahjahan Sheikh, chair of the Immigration Committee of the Bronx Community Board.

The Congresswoman assured attendees that her office remains open for immediate assistance and said that her district office, led by Bangladeshi-American Director Noureen Akhter, is committed to helping with any immigration-related issues.

Speaking to bdnews24.com after the event, Shahjahan said: “It’s not just undocumented individuals -- many green card holders are now living in fear due to the raids. In the name of targeting undocumented immigrants, authorities are questioning anyone they come across. If the answers aren’t deemed satisfactory, they’re being arrested.”