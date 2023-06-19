    বাংলা

    Awami League leader arrested at election official’s house in Rajshahi

    Locals surrounded the house after hearing that Limon went there with a 'bag full of cash' to secure his uncle's victory in the upcoming city elections

    Rajshahi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 June 2023, 06:20 AM
    Updated : 19 June 2023, 06:20 AM

    Police arrested a local leader of the ruling party Awami League, who is also the nephew of a councillor candidate in the Rajshahi city polls, at the house of an election official in Rajshahi.

    The arrestee, Meer Istiaque Ahmed Limon, is the organising secretary of the Metropolitan Awami League in Rajshahi. His uncle, Abdul Hamid Sarkar Tekon, is running for the councillor post at ward No. 22 in the city elections slated for Jun 21.

    Limon went to the home of election officer Abul Hossain at Sagorpara around 10:30 pm on Sunday. Hossain is working as an assistant returning officer in the Rajshahi City Corporation election.

    Locals and supporters of Tekon’s opponent surrounded the house after Limon entered. He visited the election officer to "manage him with money" and ensure his uncle wins the election, they alleged.

    Rival supporters then staged a protest demanding Limon’s arrest. Limon was later taken to the police station around midnight.

    “It’s still not confirmed why Limon went to the house of the election officer. We can get the details after he is interrogated,” said Md Sohrawardy, chief of Boalia Police Station.

    Abul Hossain, however, said he knew Limon and there were no ill motives behind his visit.

    “He came to meet me and I met him downstairs. He wanted to talk while standing downstairs, but I insisted he came into my home. When people surrounded my house, I called the police. Limon didn’t bring any money with him, but just paid a courtesy visit.”

    Two others accompanied Limon when he visited Hossain’s home, said witnesses. Word of Limon and others visiting the election official with "bags full of cash" spread fast, prompting locals to gather outside the house.

    Limon’s companions left the scene quickly on a motorbike, but he got stuck inside.

    A faction of the Awami League subsequently joined the locals and began demonstrating near the house.

    The protesters chanted different slogans and demanded Limon’s expulsion from the party. Later, police and Election Commission staff went to the scene.

    Tensions brewed up as Limon’s family and supporters also arrived at the scene, but police controlled the situation.

    Limon’s father, Meer Iqbal, a freedom fighter, serves as the vice president of the Rajshahi Metropolitan Awami League. His other uncle, Swechchha Sebok League General Secretary Dablu Sarkar, sought the Awami League ticket for the mayoral post, but failed to bag it.

    bdnews24.com could not get a statement from Limon’s family or local Awami League leaders about the incident.

    RELATED STORIES
    Awami League activist shot dead in factional clashes in Chandpur
    AL activist shot dead in factional clashes in Chandpur
    The dead activist was a follower of the ruling party’s Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya
    Police arrest BNP leader Abu Sayeed over ‘death threat’ against Prime Minister Hasina
    BNP leader Abu Sayeed arrested over ‘death threat’ against Hasina
    The Rajshahi BNP president made the comment during a rally last Friday
    Awami League leader Amu backtracks on comments about talks with BNP
    Amu backtracks on BNP talks comments
    The ruling party veteran says he has not invited someone to talks
    Rajshahi BNP leader Abu Sayeed sued over ‘death threat’ to Hasina
    BNP leader sued over ‘death threat’ to Hasina
    Abu Sayeed is accused of threatening to send Hasina ‘to the grave’ while addressing a rally

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp