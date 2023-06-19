Awami League leader arrested at election official’s house in Rajshahi

Police arrested a local leader of the ruling party Awami League, who is also the nephew of a councillor candidate in the Rajshahi city polls, at the house of an election official in Rajshahi.
The arrestee, Meer Istiaque Ahmed Limon, is the organising secretary of the Metropolitan Awami League in Rajshahi. His uncle, Abdul Hamid Sarkar Tekon, is running for the councillor post at ward No. 22 in the city elections slated for Jun 21.
Limon went to the home of election officer Abul Hossain at Sagorpara around 10:30 pm on Sunday. Hossain is working as an assistant returning officer in the Rajshahi City Corporation election.
Locals and supporters of Tekon’s opponent surrounded the house after Limon entered. He visited the election officer to "manage him with money" and ensure his uncle wins the election, they alleged.
Rival supporters then staged a protest demanding Limon’s arrest. Limon was later taken to the police station around midnight.
“It’s still not confirmed why Limon went to the house of the election officer. We can get the details after he is interrogated,” said Md Sohrawardy, chief of Boalia Police Station.
Abul Hossain, however, said he knew Limon and there were no ill motives behind his visit.
“He came to meet me and I met him downstairs. He wanted to talk while standing downstairs, but I insisted he came into my home. When people surrounded my house, I called the police. Limon didn’t bring any money with him, but just paid a courtesy visit.”
Two others accompanied Limon when he visited Hossain’s home, said witnesses. Word of Limon and others visiting the election official with "bags full of cash" spread fast, prompting locals to gather outside the house.
Limon’s companions left the scene quickly on a motorbike, but he got stuck inside.
A faction of the Awami League subsequently joined the locals and began demonstrating near the house.
The protesters chanted different slogans and demanded Limon’s expulsion from the party. Later, police and Election Commission staff went to the scene.
Tensions brewed up as Limon’s family and supporters also arrived at the scene, but police controlled the situation.
Limon’s father, Meer Iqbal, a freedom fighter, serves as the vice president of the Rajshahi Metropolitan Awami League. His other uncle, Swechchha Sebok League General Secretary Dablu Sarkar, sought the Awami League ticket for the mayoral post, but failed to bag it.
bdnews24.com could not get a statement from Limon’s family or local Awami League leaders about the incident.