Awami League leader arrested at election official’s house in Rajshahi

Police arrested a local leader of the ruling party Awami League, who is also the nephew of a councillor candidate in the Rajshahi city polls, at the house of an election official in Rajshahi.

The arrestee, Meer Istiaque Ahmed Limon, is the organising secretary of the Metropolitan Awami League in Rajshahi. His uncle, Abdul Hamid Sarkar Tekon, is running for the councillor post at ward No. 22 in the city elections slated for Jun 21.

Limon went to the home of election officer Abul Hossain at Sagorpara around 10:30 pm on Sunday. Hossain is working as an assistant returning officer in the Rajshahi City Corporation election.

Locals and supporters of Tekon’s opponent surrounded the house after Limon entered. He visited the election officer to "manage him with money" and ensure his uncle wins the election, they alleged.