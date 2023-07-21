Bangladesh hikes gas charges, margins at company level

The Bangladesh government has increased the charges and margins at different levels of the gas industry, from production to distribution, by executive orders.

These changes were announced in separate orders from the Operations Division of the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources on Thursday.

Until now, these charges were set by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission through public hearings.

Although these charges are effective from this month, no effect will be seen at the consumer level. Because, despite changing the charges and margins, the order has kept the price of gas at the retail level unchanged.

According to the new order, the wellhead margin of Bangladesh gas field has been fixed at Tk 1 per cubic metre, the wellhead margin of BAPEX at Tk 4 per cubic metre and the margin of Sylhet gas field at Tk 1 per cubic metre. However, the previous margin is not known.