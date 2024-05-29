Turnout 16-20% in first 4 hours of the third phase of Upazila polls

The turnout fluctuates in different locations, but the average is below 20%, says EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam

The voter turnout in the first four hours of the third phase of the Upazila Parishad elections is below 20 percent, says Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam.

He made the statement on Wednesday afternoon at the EC’s headquarters in Dhaka’s Agargaon.

The election regulator has not been getting regular updates from its election app due to network difficulties caused by Cyclone Remal, he said. As a result, election officials are manually compiling the overall data.

“In some places, turnout is 16 percent, in others it’s 17 percent, and it’s 20 percent in some places. From the data we have manually collected, the average turnout is below 20 percent.

Eighty-seven Upazilas went to the polls to elect local government representatives on Wednesday.

The 7,500 polling centres in these Upazilas will open at 8am. Voting will continue uninterrupted until 4pm.