Daily Star sacks Executive Editor Ashfaqul Haque following 'negligent' death in his flat

Under pressure from rights activists, The Daily Star has dismissed Executive Editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque, who is currently in jail in a case over the death of a domestic worker amid allegations that it was protecting him.

The broadsheet published the termination notice on its English and Bangla news portals on Tuesday, but offered no explanations for the sacking that came three months after the death of the underaged house help in mysterious circumstances.

“The management of The Daily Star has issued a termination notice to Syed Ashfaqul Haque, the newspaper's Executive Editor. The notice takes effect immediately,” it said.

On Feb 6, minor domestic worker Preeti Urang fell from Ashfaqul’s house in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.

The discovery of the body stirred unrest in the area, prompting claims that she had been murdered. Locals launched a protest over the incident.

