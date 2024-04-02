Daily Star sacks Executive Editor Ashfaqul Haque following 'negligent' death in his flat

Under pressure from rights activists, The Daily Star has dismissed Executive Editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque, who is currently in jail in a case over the death of a domestic worker amid allegations that it was protecting him.
The broadsheet published the termination notice on its English and Bangla news portals on Tuesday, but offered no explanations for the sacking that came three months after the death of the underaged house help in mysterious circumstances.
“The management of The Daily Star has issued a termination notice to Syed Ashfaqul Haque, the newspaper's Executive Editor. The notice takes effect immediately,” it said.
On Feb 6, minor domestic worker Preeti Urang fell from Ashfaqul’s house in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.
The discovery of the body stirred unrest in the area, prompting claims that she had been murdered. Locals launched a protest over the incident.
The following day, Preeti’s father Lokesh Urang apparently filed a case at the Mohammadpur Police Station over the incident. Ashfaqul and his wife Tania Khondkar are in jail in connection with the case.
Previously, on Aug 6, 2023, a 7-year-old domestic worker called Ferdousi had also fallen from the same house. She survived, but her condition is not good.
Following a settlement of Tk 200,000, Ashfaqul and Tania were dropped from the case over Ferdousi’s fall.
Since Preeti’s death, there have been continued protests and demonstrations calling for Ashfaqul’s sacking.