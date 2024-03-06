Anatomy of a fall: Preeti Urang's eyebrow-raising death sparks questions about morality, responsibility

That case was settled last month, with the acquittal of the accused on payment of a Tk 200,000 cheque, while Ashfaqul and Tania remain in jail over Preeti’s death.



Yasmin Akter Askma, a teacher of the local school where Preeti had studied, said the girl was 7 years old when she had been in the play group in 2018, which means she was 11 years when she had started working and 13 during her death, although police recorded her age as 15.



“She was very skittish and a good dancer. She visited my home often. I felt very bad after hearing of her death. I think the child faced some kind of torture,” Yasmin said.



Preeti’s actual age could not be confirmed as the tea estates generally do not keep records of births.



According to the 2009 government guidelines on employment of domestic workers, teenagers aged 14 to 18 can work as domestic workers, while children as young as 12 can engage in light work with parental consent.



Lawyer Abul Hasan said the Labour Act of 2006 prohibits any sort of child labour.



“The question arises why they [Ashfaqul and Tania] would employ only children as domestic workers. They could have taken the responsibility of the children as their guardians and given them education, but they took the children only for work. It’s a clear violation of the law.”



Dhona Bauri, a local leader of the Mirtinga Tea Workers Union and member of the local union council, said” “Preeti was a schoolgirl. The people, who lured her into working as a domestic help, are educated. Don’t they know about the law on child labour?”