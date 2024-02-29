Ferdousi dodged death in journalist Ashfaqul's flat. But poor family of 9-year-old domestic worker has fallen into despair

Ferdousi's tragedy went largely unnoticed by the media, contrasting sharply with the public outcry over the death of Preeti Urang in a similar situation.

The 15-year-old girl from a family of tea workers belonging to the Urang community of Moulvibazar fell from senior journalist Ashfaqul’s flat and died on Feb 6.

Shafiqul and his wife Tania Khondoker are accused of culpable homicide, or negligence leading to the death, in the case over Preeti’s death.

The couple were arrested and remanded in police custody after the latest incident.

Ferdousi’s mother Josna Begum said in a case over the 9-year-old’s injuries that her eldest daughter had worked at the house of a woman named Asma Akter Shilpi, who was the third accused in the case.

After the eldest daughter had returned home around a month before the incident, Shilpi hired Ferdousi but sent her to work at Ashfaqul and Tania’s home.

Her poor parents had hoped that her employment would increase her chances of building a better life than what they got for her.

Ferdousi fell from the flat on Aug 6 last year, five days after she was brought to the house by Shilpi.

The case was settled last week, with the acquittal of the accused on payment of a Tk 200,000 cheque.

The family said they would have to spend nearly one third of the money to repay the loans they had borrowed for Ferdousi’s initial treatment. Now the irreversible nature of her condition and the insufficiency of the compensation have left the family thinking if the rest of the amount would be enough for a decent life for the girl, let alone her further recovery.