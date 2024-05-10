Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu at mausoleum in Tungipara

The prime minister, accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana, reached Tungipara by road on Friday morning

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid her tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the mausoleum in Gopalganj’s Tungipara.

The Awami League chief reached Tungipara for a daylong visit on Friday and placed wreaths at the altar of Bangabandhu’s mausoleum at 10:06am.

She participated in the special prayer held for the salvation of the departed souls of Bangabandhu, Bangamata, other martyrs of the Aug 15, 1975 carnage, and the three million martyrs of the Liberation War.

Her sister Sheikh Rehana, Bagerhat-1 MP Sheikh Helal Uddin, Khulna-2 MP Sheikh Salauddin Jewel and other family members accompanied her.

The prime minister left her official residence Gonobhaban at 7am and reached Tungipara at 9:57am. Awami League leaders and activists welcomed her.

As an advisory member, Hasina spoke to the Dariarkul Village Development Council during the visit to her constituency.

She called for joint production through cooperative councils.

“We need to spread the idea of cooperative councils across the country. This will ensure our goal to have food security, socio-economic development and better living standards. Since we formed the government, we have always aimed to have a Bangladesh free of hunger and poverty.”

The Awami League chief said that Bangabandhu always dreamed of eliminating poverty and increasing the people's standard of living. “We have taken several initiatives to make his dream come true. ‘Amar bari amar khamar,’ is one of those initiatives,” Hasina said.

She said production could increase, poverty decrease and small savings could be done through cooperative councils and hoped the initiative would alleviate the situation of the ultra-poor.

Hasina said the government introduced a collateral-free loan scheme so youth can run businesses instead of looking for jobs. She said no one would need to wait for allowances if they joined the pension scheme.

The prime minister urged everyone to plant two to three plants to prevent the adverse effects of climate change.

She donated a rice thresher machine and laptops to people from her personal coffers. Also, she gave Tk 40,000 each to 38 students as financial aid for education, rickshaw vans to 10 people, sewing machines to 30 people and education materials to 38 school students.

Hasina also donated bicycles, seeds, fertilisers, gardening equipment and pigeons.

Later the prime minister is scheduled to visit the Tungipara Upazila Model Mosque and Cultural Centre.

Hasina will also speak to the leaders and activists of the Tungipara Upazila Awami League.

She is likely to return to Dhaka in the evening.