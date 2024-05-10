Mango farmers hope for profit despite smaller harvest

Agricultural researchers have encouraged farmers to cover the roots of trees with straw and spray water on the branches to protect yields

Mangoes from Chapainawabganj will hit the market in another few days. There were fewer mango buds this year, and many more dried up amid the extended heatwave across Bangladesh. This means the harvest has been smaller this year, but farmers are hoping this will mean higher prices for their crops.

Farmers are busy trying to protect and manage the mangoes that are still growing. But many farmers in areas without irrigation are looking to the skies for salvation.

The district’s Department of Agricultural Extension says that mangoes have been cultivated on about 37,604 hectares of land this season. There are nearly 7.58 million mango trees and the target for mango production is 450,000 tonnes.

After rice, mango is considered the main cash crop in the Chapainawabganj district. There is even demand for the district’s mangoes abroad. But the severe cold at the start of the season meant that the mango trees budded late this year. Trees also tend to bud less a year after substantial budding.

Md Shamim, a mango farmer and orchard owner from the Binodpur area of Shibganj Upazila, says, “This year, there were fewer buds in the orchard, so there is less fruit. Many of the mango buds dried up and dropped off in the intense heat. But, if it rains, we will still get a good harvest from the fruit that is left. And when the mango harvest is smaller, prices tend to be higher.”

“It is an off-year for mangoes,” said Munzer Alam Manik, general secretary of the Chapainawabganj Agricultural Association. “If a tree buds a lot one year, it usually buds less the next. Not too many mangoes have dried up and fallen off yet. However, if the heat is extended, the mango yield will drop. Orchards have been advised to irrigate, but not all areas have irrigation facilities. Electricity also costs more on agricultural metres and commercial metres. This raises the production cost of mangoes.”

Mokhlesur Rahman, chief scientific officer of the Chapainawabganj Regional Horticulture Research Centre advised farmers to continue to tend to their orchards without despairing of the harvest.

Delayed winters, cold waves, and severe cold weather caused by climate change led to the trees budding late, he said. There were fewer buds as well, though smaller trees had more buds than larger ones. Mangoes are growing larger and will be ready for market in a month or so.

Due to the intense heat, orchards should be irrigated regularly, he said.

The roots of the trees can be covered in straw to retain moisture and the branches can be sprayed with water, Mokhlesur said. This spraying should be done before 10am or after 5pm, he said. Irrigation should also be continued at intervals of 10 days as long as there isn’t any rain.