Air conditioner sparks fire at building in Dhaka’s Gulshan

An air conditioning system has sparked a fire at a building in Dhaka’s Gulshan.
The fire was soon brought under control and there have been no reports of casualties.
The incident occurred on the ninth floor of the 17-storey AWR Tower in Gulshan-1 around 4:30pm on Saturday, said Talha Bin Jashim, an official with the Fire Service.
Three firefighting units worked to extinguish it, he said.
The fire started on the outdoor portion of an air conditioning unit on the building, said Monirul Islam, the senior station officer at Gulshan Fire Station.
The fire has been extinguished, he said. There were no issues and the situation quickly returned to normal, he added.
The fire sparked from a short circuit on the outdoor portion of the air conditioner and did not spread inside, said Nazimuddin Sarkar, senior station officer at Tejgaon Fire Station.”
“We went to support the other firefighters and extinguished it.”
There was some concern because the large amount of smoke sparked by these fires can be dangerous, but no one inside the building had any issues and everyone is safe, he said.
No one was hurt, said Mazharul Islam, chief of Gulshan Police Station.
People were worried after seeing the smoke outside the building, but there were no casualties, he said.