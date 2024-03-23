Air conditioner sparks fire at building in Dhaka’s Gulshan

An air conditioning system has sparked a fire at a building in Dhaka’s Gulshan.

The fire was soon brought under control and there have been no reports of casualties.

The incident occurred on the ninth floor of the 17-storey AWR Tower in Gulshan-1 around 4:30pm on Saturday, said Talha Bin Jashim, an official with the Fire Service.

Three firefighting units worked to extinguish it, he said.

The fire started on the outdoor portion of an air conditioning unit on the building, said Monirul Islam, the senior station officer at Gulshan Fire Station.